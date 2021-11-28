Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.90

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 686507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 258.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

