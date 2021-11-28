Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.79 ($116.80).

A number of research firms have commented on BMW. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €5.62 ($6.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €85.51 ($97.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,597,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a twelve month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

