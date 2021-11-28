Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.36

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and traded as low as $17.48. Beach Energy shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

About Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.