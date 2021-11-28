Beam Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.87 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014671 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 64.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 102,036,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

