Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BSEFY opened at $20.65 on Friday. Benesse has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90.
Benesse Company Profile
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.