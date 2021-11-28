Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 14,877 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:MTUM opened at $185.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.