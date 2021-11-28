Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 312 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,108,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,959,000 after buying an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 697,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,534,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,759,000.

IVW opened at $81.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $84.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

