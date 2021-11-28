Berry Data One Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,377.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00002163 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $173,377.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00062429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00098509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,263.14 or 0.07445430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,107.84 or 0.99736999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.