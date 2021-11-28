Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.47.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

