Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) versus CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Financial Survey

Betawave (OTCMKTS:BWAV) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Betawave alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Betawave and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betawave 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $43.11, suggesting a potential upside of 16.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Betawave and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betawave N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55%

Volatility & Risk

Betawave has a beta of -7.74, suggesting that its stock price is 874% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Betawave and CarGurus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betawave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 7.93 $77.55 million $0.88 42.21

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Betawave.

Summary

CarGurus beats Betawave on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betawave

Betawave Corp. engages in the provision of online platform. It involves in sale of online advertising for a portfolio of websites through Betawave Network. The firm develops websites in the field of immersive casual gaming, virtual world, social play and entertainment. The company was founded in May 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Betawave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betawave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.