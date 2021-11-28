Big Data Protocol Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

