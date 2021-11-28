BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $304.76

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.76, but opened at $326.80. BioNTech shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 79,179 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of -1.22.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth approximately $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after buying an additional 894,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after buying an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

