Bismuth (BIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $929.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $929.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003714 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,034,163 coins and its circulating supply is 22,905,782 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

