Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $14.47 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.47 million and $2,849.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

