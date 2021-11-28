Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Down 24.9% This Week

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $65,099.01 and $64.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00054060 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 141.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.