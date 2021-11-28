BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.07

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 5917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.
A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.
