BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.07

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.11, with a volume of 5917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.14 million, a P/E ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 536,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 180,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,527 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

