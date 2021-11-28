BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

