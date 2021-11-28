BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,242 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

