BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $27.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.