BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $53.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.