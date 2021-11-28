BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $506.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $395.14 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $507.06 and a 200-day moving average of $497.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

