Blocknet Market Capitalization Tops $7.63 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $47,197.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00026354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006337 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,243,844 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.