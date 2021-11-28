Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 99.0% in November

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,945,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Blue Sphere has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.