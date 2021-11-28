BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.27 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.27 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $4.77. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BPET stock opened at GBX 466 ($6.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £344.57 million and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 465.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 437.35.
BMO Private Equity Trust Company Profile
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.