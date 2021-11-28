Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,487,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 17,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 190,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.85. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

