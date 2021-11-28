Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.71 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.40.

NYSE BLK opened at $901.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $902.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $893.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

