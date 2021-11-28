Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 101,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 518,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,417,000 after buying an additional 44,283 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.