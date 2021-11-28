Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 3,038 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $229.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.