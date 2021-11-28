Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.59.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total transaction of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

