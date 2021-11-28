BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $38,981.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043522 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00236205 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.