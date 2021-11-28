Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 9,850.0% in November

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 9,850.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BXBLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Brambles has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

