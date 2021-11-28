BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $39.26

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.26 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 4042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 104,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

