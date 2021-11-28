Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,121 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Brigham Minerals stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 245,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,220. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 2.30.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
