Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,121 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 245,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,220. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 2.30.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

