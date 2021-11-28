Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,341,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,186,355,000 after acquiring an additional 676,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,145,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,157,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,957,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,395,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,473,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

