British Land’s (BLND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 530.83 ($6.94).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 504.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 512.06. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.59. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Mark Aedy purchased 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £4,206.08 ($5,495.27).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.