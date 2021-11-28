Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.22 EPS

Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Heritage Commerce reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

HTBK stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.