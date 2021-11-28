Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 410,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,557. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $176.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

