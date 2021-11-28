Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Aflac reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $403,728 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL stock opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

