Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.39. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings per share of $2.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after buying an additional 152,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $375.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.28. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $226.07 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.