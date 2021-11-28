Brokerages Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to report sales of $60.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $60.05 million. Greenlane posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $170.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.09 million to $170.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $277.62 million, with estimates ranging from $262.05 million to $295.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNLN shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

GNLN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

In other Greenlane news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $160,887.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $55,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,976 shares of company stock valued at $782,995. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

