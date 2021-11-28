Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Post $1.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $1.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $60.30 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

