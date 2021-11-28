Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will post sales of $200.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.85 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $242.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $810.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $810.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.24 million, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $889.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.15.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $113.73 and a 52-week high of $210.98.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,359 shares of company stock worth $4,453,198. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

