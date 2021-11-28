Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.48 Million

Brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post sales of $214.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $211.60 million and the highest is $218.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $265.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $895.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $891.80 million to $900.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $910.47 million, with estimates ranging from $893.70 million to $929.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 16,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after buying an additional 72,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $58.44 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

