Brokerages Set Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) PT at $15.67

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,854.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 556,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,315,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 297,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 500,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,372. The company has a market capitalization of $590.58 million, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.