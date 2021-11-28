Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT at $14.40

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPXGF shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS CPXGF traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

