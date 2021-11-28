Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Price Target at $165.90

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after acquiring an additional 554,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXP opened at $159.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $90.85 and a 12-month high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

