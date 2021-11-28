Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Price Target at €9.10

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.10 ($10.34).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Enel in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on Enel in a research report on Wednesday.

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

