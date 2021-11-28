Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $543.71

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE FICO opened at $345.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.