Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Target Price at $543.71

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $543.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 221.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $345.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.