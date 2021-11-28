Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Target Price at $15.73

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

Several research firms have commented on JSAIY. Bank of America downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. 5,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

