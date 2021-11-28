Brokerages Set Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) PT at $8.75

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. 80,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,985. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

